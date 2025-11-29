Crosby scored a pair of goals on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Crosby has four goals and an assist over his last five contests. The 38-year-old remains remarkably productive and consistent -- he's yet to go more than two games in a row without a point this season. The superstar has 15 goals, 25 points, 53 shots on net, 19 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances in his usual top-line role.