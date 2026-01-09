Crosby dished out two assists and recorded two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Crosby picked up a secondary helper on Erik Karlsson's opening goal before he later set up Evgeni Malkin for a power-play score in his return to the lineup. With the pair of apples, Crosby is up to 25 assists, 49 points, 100 shots on net and 37 hits through 42 games this season. Sid the Kid hasn't shown any signs of aging over his eight-game point streak, where he has five goals and 14 points. The 38-year-old center is only set to benefit further with Malkin's return to the lineup, which should help Crosby produce more consistently with a man advantage moving forward. He remains on pace to finish the season with 90-plus points for the fourth consecutive year.