Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies two points

Crosby scored a goal and had a helper in a 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers on Sunday.

This marks three games in a row with a goal and an assist for Crosby. He now has 83 points in 76 games. Of course, you don't need to be told that Sid the Kid is a fantastic points producer. It's just good to know when he's particularly hot, and right now would seem to qualify.