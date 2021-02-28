Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Crosby has put up three goals and 10 points in his last 10 games. And he has 18 points including seven snipes, in 19 games. The Pens are starting to surge and we expect Sid to carry the team forward. He'll carry yours, too.
