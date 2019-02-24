Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Terrorizes Flyers again
Crosby scored a goal and recorded an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
Adding Lincoln-Financial Field to the list, the Penguins captain has scored against the Flyers in five different venues during his career and now has 99 career points against his cross-state rival. Crosby has points in seven of his last eight games, and during that stretch, he's recorded three goals and 14 points. He may not be in the MVP or scoring title conversation, but Crosby is still turning in a wonderful season with 26 goals and 75 points in 58 games.
