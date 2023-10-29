Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Crosby chipped a deflection past Joonas Korpisalo with 2:26 left in the second period to make the score 3-1. It was the Penguins' 31st shot. The 36-year-old superstar is on a three-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak, and has nine points, including five goals, in eight games. That ties him with Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel for the team lead.