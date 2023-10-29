Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
Crosby chipped a deflection past Joonas Korpisalo with 2:26 left in the second period to make the score 3-1. It was the Penguins' 31st shot. The 36-year-old superstar is on a three-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak, and has nine points, including five goals, in eight games. That ties him with Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel for the team lead.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends goal drought•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Generates helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores two goals on man advantage•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores first of the season•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,500 career points•