Crosby had two assists Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was yet another milestone for the Kid. Crosby reached 1,580 points (585 goals, 995 assists) Thursday, which passed Ray Bourque (1,579) for the 11th in NHL history. He is 10 points behind Phil Esposito (1,590) in 10th. Crosby is on a three-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes seven assists. And he has points in seven of his last eight games (three goals, 11 assists). At his current rate and with 10 games remaining, Crosby may be able to pass Espo this season.