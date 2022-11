Crosby had two assists Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Jets.

He's on a three-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists). Crosby's recent spurt has moved him into the NHL's top-10 list with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). Sid the Kid currently sits 17th all-time in NHL scoring with 1,432 points (526 goals, 906 assists) and is on track to move past Teemu Selanne and Stan Makita this season.