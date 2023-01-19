Crosby dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa.

After producing only two goals and four assists over his previous 10 games, Crosby got back to his usual elite production in this one. The star center's up to 52 points through 44 games. Crosby will have to pick up the pace just a bit over the second half of the season to reach 100 points for the seventh time in his illustrious career.