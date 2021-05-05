Crosby scored twice on four shots, supplied an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Crosby tallied in the second period and again in the third before adding a power-play helper on John Marino's late tally. The 33-year-old Crosby is up to 23 goals, 60 points, 156 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings. The superstar center has never finished under a point-per-game pace in his career.