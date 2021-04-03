Crosby scored a short-handed goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.

It's Crosby's fifth multi-point performance in the last eight games, a blistering stretch during which he's amassed four goals and 14 points. The 33-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, and his current scoring pace on the season would have him teasing another 100-point campaign over a full 82 games.