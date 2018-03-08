Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three-point night Wednesday
Crosby notched three assists while adding three shots, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
He'd managed only three goals and five points in his previous nine games coming into Wednesday, so the trio of helpers was a welcome sight for anyone with fantasy shares in Crosby. He still has 22 goals and 73 points in 68 games despite his occasional soft patches, putting the 30-year-old easily on pace for his fifth straight campaign with 80 or more points.
