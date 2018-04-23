Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points in series-clinching win Sunday
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.
He wraps up the first-round series with six goals and 13 points in six games -- and that's with being held off the scoresheet entirely in Game 2. The duo of Crosby and Jake Guentzel completely dismantled the Flyers, and they'll now wait to try and do the same to the winner of the Capitals-Blue Jackets series.
