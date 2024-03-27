Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 36-year-old superstar helped set up Bryan Rust late in the second period for what proved to be the game-winner, then collected the rest of his points when Carolina's net stood empty in the final two minutes of the third. Crosby has erupted for seven points over the last two games, and Tuesday's tally was his 35th of the season -- the eighth time in his Hall of Fame career he's reached that plateau, but the first since 2018-19.