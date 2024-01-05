Crosby scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

His wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle trickled through a partially screened Jeremy Swayman midway through the third period, breaking a 5-5 tie. It's the 90th game-winning goal of Crosby's Hall of Fame career, and only nine players in NHL history have reached 100. The 36-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which Crosby has compiled seven goals and 13 points.