Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points including GWG

Crosby scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

His second-period tally was his 14th goal of the season, four of which have been game-winners. Crosby had only one point (a goal) in his prior six games with a minus-8 rating, but Tuesday's date with the woeful Sens appears to have snapped the 32-year-old out of his funk.