Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points including GWG
Crosby scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
His second-period tally was his 14th goal of the season, four of which have been game-winners. Crosby had only one point (a goal) in his prior six games with a minus-8 rating, but Tuesday's date with the woeful Sens appears to have snapped the 32-year-old out of his funk.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four-point night against Leafs•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points against Wings•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes three helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Fires home OT winner Friday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps spark rally with two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.