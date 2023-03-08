Crosby scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins spotted the Jackets a 4-0 lead before they woke up, but Crosby dragged them out of the hole, notching both his helpers in the third period before firing home the winner. By his standards, the 35-year-old superstar has been relatively quiet since the All-Star break, scoring four goals and 16 points in 14 contests, but Crosby has yet to miss a game this season and still has a shot at his first 100-point campaign since 2018-19.