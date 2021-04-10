Crosby scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added two power-play assists in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Devils.

His tally midway through the third period gave the Pens a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead, but two fluky goals by the Devils late made things a bit nervous for Pittsburgh. Crosby has recorded three three-point performances in the last eight games, and on the season the superstar has exactly matched last year's production in one fewer contest with 16 goals and 47 points through 40 games.