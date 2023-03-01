Crosby scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Nashville.
Crosby tallied Pittsburgh's first goal of the game on a breakaway midway through the third period, tieing the game 1-1. The 35-year-old center now has goals in back-to-back games and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five contests. Crosby is up to 27 goals and 45 assists through 60 games this season.
