Crosby had a goal and three assists Monday in a 7-3 win over the Flyers.

He reached 1,033 NHL assists, which tied Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history. Crosby also tied Lemieux in three-point games (183) for the most in franchise history. Sid is coming off two straight 90-plus point seasons, and he's not far off that pace for this year at the age of 37. Crosby has actually put up two four-point efforts in his last three games. His ascent up hockey's Mt. Rushmore continues.