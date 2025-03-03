Crosby scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto.

Crosby registered his first three-point game since Jan. 9 in a back-and-forth outing Sunday. The star center has points in three consecutive games and has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 11 contests. Crosby continues to spearhead Pittsburgh in scoring with 19 goals and 65 points through 61 games this season. The 37-year-old will face off against fellow Nova Scotia native Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche on the road Tuesday.