Crosby notched a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Crosby set up Rickard Rakell on the power play in the first period before logging a second assist on Bryan Rust's goal in the second. Crosby now has three assists in his last two games after going without a point in his previous three contests. The 35-year-old veteran is up to 31 goals and 57 assists through 77 games this season.