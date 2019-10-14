Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two assists to extend point streak

Crosby had two assists and was plus-2 with a pair of shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Jets.

Crosby has found the scoresheet in all six games to start the year, with three goals and seven assists so far. He set up even-strength goals by Dominik Simon and Jake Guentzel on Sunday night and went went 17-for-24 (70.8 percent) on faceoffs for good measure. Crosby appears to be well on his way to another vintage season of 35-plus goals and upwards of 100 points. At age 32, "Sid the Kid" shows no signs of slowing down.