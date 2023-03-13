Crosby notched two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
He helped set up Pittsburgh's first and last goals of the afternoon, including Kris Letang's OT winner. Crosby has five goals and 18 points over the last 14 games, and he's closing in on another milestone -- the 35-year-old is only 11 points shy of becoming the 15th player in NHL history with 1,500 for their career.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points including OT winner•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ties game in third•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records two points vs. Lightning•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Offers helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Distributes three assists•