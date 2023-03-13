Crosby notched two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

He helped set up Pittsburgh's first and last goals of the afternoon, including Kris Letang's OT winner. Crosby has five goals and 18 points over the last 14 games, and he's closing in on another milestone -- the 35-year-old is only 11 points shy of becoming the 15th player in NHL history with 1,500 for their career.