Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two goals lifts team to win
Crosby scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida.
He opened the scoring on the power play and ended it with the game winner. Crosby has eight points (three goals, five assists) in six games. Clutch.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps out on power play•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two more points stretch streak to three games, five points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Wins second career Richard Trophy•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Earns second straight Conn Smythe Trophy•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Comes to play in Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...