Crosby picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
The Pens' top line took control of the contest down the stretch, as Crosby, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel teamed up for the final two goals of the afternoon. On the season, Crosby has 11 goals and 31 points through 30 games.
