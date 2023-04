Crosby collected two power-play assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both goals gave Pittsburgh the lead, but it was all the offense they could muster the night after being officially eliminated from the playoffs. Crosby wraps up his 18th NHL season with 33 goals and 93 points in 82 games, the first time he's played a full schedule since 2017-18. Even at 35 years old, the future Hall of Famer still has plenty left in the tank.