Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
The 38-year-old had a hand in tallies by Egor Chinakhov in the second period and Evgeni Malkin in the third. Crosby has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, and over 11 games since returning in mid-March from a lower-body injury he's delivered two goals and 15 points. He remains one goal away from his 14th career 30-goal campaign with three games left in the regular season for the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Adds trio of points in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in big win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points in Monday's return•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Suiting up on Long Island•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Game-time call Monday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Won't play Saturday•