Crosby notched two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The future Hall of Famer extended his current point streak to six games, a stretch in which he's racked up two goals and 10 points. Crosby sits one tally shy of his 11th career 30-goal campaign, and he remains on pace to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
