Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two more points stretch streak to three games, five points
Crosby picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Predators.
The best player in the game makes it look so darn easy. Crosby is now on a three-game, five-point streak to start the season. Use him well.
