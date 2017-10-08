Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two more points stretch streak to three games, five points

Crosby picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

The best player in the game makes it look so darn easy. Crosby is now on a three-game, five-point streak to start the season. Use him well.

