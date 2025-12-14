Crosby delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The future Hall of Famer got the Penguins on the board midway through the first period before helping to set up Bryan Rust for a tally just before the second intermission. Crosby has points in four straight games and seven of the last eight, and on the season he's produced 19 goals and 34 points in 30 contests -- putting him two points away tying the legendary Mario Lemieux in first place on the Penguins' all-time scoring list.