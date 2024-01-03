Crosby scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Penguins came out very flat and were down 4-0 before the first period was over, but Crosby helped make a game of it with two points in the second. The future Hall of Famer has been more steady than explosive of late -- he hasn't gone two straight games without finding the scoresheet since late November, and over his last 18 contests, Crosby has nine goals and 16 points. The 36-year-old hasn't had a 40-goal campaign since 2016-17, but with 21 tallies in 36 games to kick off this season, he's on track for one.