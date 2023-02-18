Crosby scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
He opened the scoring midway through the first period and set up Rickard Rakell late in the second to give the Penguins a 4-2 lead, but the Pittsburgh offense went cold in the third. Crosby is on a heater even by his lofty standards, finding the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 games with five multi-point performances and piling up four goals and 19 points over that stretch.
