Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort in Olympic opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.
The future Hall of Famer helped set up tallies by Mark Stone in the second period and Nathan MacKinnon in the third. Canada's offense is led by a new generation of stars in MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, but the 38-year-old Crosby still has plenty left in the tank, and he already has one gold medal-winning goal on his resume from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.
