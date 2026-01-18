Crosby picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The future Hall of Famer continues to fill up the scoresheet in January. Crosby has six multi-point performances through the first nine games this month, collecting five goals and 13 points over that stretch, and his 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 47 contests on the season puts him just outside the top 10 in the NHL.