Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points against Wings
Crosby scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
He set up Kris Letang for what proved to be the game-winner late in the first period, then lit the lamp himself in the second on a wicked one-timer that clanged in off the crossbar behind Jimmy Howard. Crosby has points in four straight games and 10 of 12 since returning to the lineup in mid-January, boosting him to 11 goals and 36 points through 29 games on the season.
