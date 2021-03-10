Crosby scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

His first-period helper on Jake Guentzel's tally extended Crosby's current point streak to four games. The 33-year-old hasn't gone more than two games all season without a point, but Crosby also hasn't many huge nights, leaving him with nine goals and 24 points through 24 contests, numbers which would be the worst point-per-game pace of his career if he doesn't find a higher gear.