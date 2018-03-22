Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points in Wednesday's win

Crosby scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The second-period goal, Crosby's 24th of the season, was one of the more ridiculous displays of skill in his storied career -- he deflected a pass out of mid-air across the mouth of the goal, then knocked it into the net without letting the puck ever touch the ice. The 30-year-old is now one point shy of his fifth straight 80-point campaign, and with five goals and 13 points in his last 13 games, it shouldn't be long before he reached that mark once again.

