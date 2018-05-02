Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points not enough in Game 3
Crosby recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 loss to the Capitals.
Crosby sent the home crowd into a frenzy by breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second period, but Pittsburgh came out flat in the third. Washington won the final frame 2-0 to take the game, thus grabbing a 2-1 series lead. The Pittsburgh captain will look to even the series and add to his 17 postseason points in Thursday's Game 4.
