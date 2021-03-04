Crosby (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Wednesday as he remains in the league's COIVD-19 protocol. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Sid and Todd Reirden are still in the COVID protocol."

Crosby will be sidelined for his second straight contest as a result of his placement on the league's COVID-19 list. The elite center's spot on the top line will continue to be filled by Evgeni Malkin while Jared McCann slides up into a top-six role. Prior to his absence, Crosby racked up seven goals on 56 shots and 11 assists in 20 contests and will look to continue pushing the attack once cleared to return.