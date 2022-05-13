Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday, but this is obviously still a massive loss for Pittsburgh -- Sid leads the Penguins with nine points through five games this postseason. With Crosby on the shelf, Evgeni Malkin is expected to center the first line with Evan Rodrigues getting a promotion to the second-line center role for Game 6 against New York.