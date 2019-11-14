Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Undergoes core muscle surgery

Crosby underwent surgery Thursday to repair a core muscle injury and will miss the next six weeks.

While the move hasn't been officially processed per the NHL media site, Crosby should be considered a lock for injured reserve in short order. Through 17 games this season, the world-class center racked up five goals and 12 helpers and was on pace for another 80-plus point campaign. Evgeni Malkin will be tasked with carrying the load for Pittsburgh in the interim with Crosby set to miss at least the next 18 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories