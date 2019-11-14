Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Undergoes core muscle surgery

Crosby underwent surgery Thursday to repair a core muscle injury and will miss the next six weeks.

While the move hasn't been officially processed per the NHL media site, Crosby should be considered a lock for injured reserve in short order. Through 17 games this season, the world-class center racked up five goals and 12 helpers and was on pace for another 80-plus point campaign. Evgeni Malkin will be tasked with carrying the load for Pittsburgh in the interim with Crosby set to miss at least the next 18 games.