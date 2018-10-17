Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unselfish play early on
Crosby is still searching for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign, but he does have four assists through five games.
Crosby fired 247 shots on goal last year for his first 82-game season, but he's only collected 12 shots through five games in the infancy of this campaign. Rest assured that Sid will get his goals soon enough, as he currently ranks 86th all-time with 411 career tallies.
