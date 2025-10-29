Crosby scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

At the midpoint of the third, Crosby tied the game 2-2 when his backhand pass from behind the net went off the shoulder of Flyers defender Nick Seeler and dropped in behind Samuel Ersson. Crosby has been vintage Sid the Kid this season. He has eight goals, seven assists and 22 shots in 11 games.