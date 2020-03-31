Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Voted player to win one game

Crosby beat out Connor McDavid in the NHLPA poll, as the one player his peers would want on their team to win one game.

Additionally, Crosby was also voted as the most complete player. After returning from core muscle surgery, the world-class center racked up 30 points in 24 games and was on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the eighth straight season. If the NHL returns this year, the Nova Scotia native figures to continue providing top-end fantasy value.