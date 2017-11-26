Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Warmth returning to game
Crosby scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Lightning.
All three of his points came with the man advantage. The warmth is returning to Sid's game and he now has nine points, including four goals, in his last six games. Six of those nine have come on the power play. Crosby's shooting percentage (9.1) remains a fraction of his 14.6 percent career average, so it's just a matter of time before his scoring takes a steep climb. That time may be close. Very close.
