Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will miss Skills Competition

Crosby is under the weather and will miss Friday's Skills Competition, but is expected to suit up for Saturday's All-Star Game.

Even if he were to miss the All-Star Game, it doesn't seem like Crosby's illness would be enough to impact his availability against New Jersey on Monday. Sid the Kid will join teammate Kris Letang on the Metropolitan Division team, which will match up with the Atlantic Division for the first round of the 3-on-3 tournament.