Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will play Opening Night
Crosby (foot) will take the ice for Opening Night against the Sabres on Thursday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Crosby was considered a question mark for the contest as recently Tuesday, but it appears he will give it a go. As long as he's in the lineup, you're hard-pressed to find a league he isn't worth playing on. Crosby is showing no signs of slowing down at this point, topping 100 points last season for the first time since his 2013-14 campaign. Crosby will presumably center the top line between Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist on Thursday.
