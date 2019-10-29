Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will suit up after injury scare

Crosby will be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Tuesday after taking a puck to the face against Dallas on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It was an unnerving few minutes for Penguins fans when Crosby didn't come out of the locker room for the start of the third period in Dallas, but eventually the world-class center returned to the bench and finished the game. Crosby told reporters he was unsure if he would wear a protective face shield Tuesday, but was adamant he would be in the lineup.