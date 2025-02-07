Crosby (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Friday. According to head coach Mike Sullivan, the team is "taking it one day at a time," per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Crosby's absence from the lineup seemed likely after the Penguins recalled Emil Bemstromf from the minors early Friday. It looks like Rickard Rakell will shift to the center spot on the first line alongside Bryan Rust and Anthony Beauvillier for the time being. Given Sullivan's comment, Crosby should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Flyers -- a team Crosby has tormented throughout his career to the tune of 133 points in 88 games.